Other States

Locals resist cremation of virus victim

Last rites of Padma Shri awardee delayed in Punjab town

The cremation of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee, who died of COVID-19 was delayed as residents of his native town in Punjab feared it would spread the deadly virus in the locality.

Soon after the information spread that Mr. Khalsa would be cremated at a local crematorium in Verka town, several residents of the vicinity reached the cremation ground and surrounded it. They were opposing the cremation out of fear that it could result in outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.

“Out of some misplaced sense of fear that the cremation could result in outbreak of the virus, few people resisted the cremation. After negotiations with locals, who offered a secluded village common land a little distance from the cremation ground, the last rites were held in the evening,” Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar told The Hindu.

Mr. Dhillon said the residents also announced that they will build a memorial for Mr. Khalsa at the site of the cremation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:27:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/locals-resist-cremation-of-virus-victim/article31253197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY