Locals resist cremation of virus victim

The cremation of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee, who died of COVID-19 was delayed as residents of his native town in Punjab feared it would spread the deadly virus in the locality.

Soon after the information spread that Mr. Khalsa would be cremated at a local crematorium in Verka town, several residents of the vicinity reached the cremation ground and surrounded it. They were opposing the cremation out of fear that it could result in outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.

“Out of some misplaced sense of fear that the cremation could result in outbreak of the virus, few people resisted the cremation. After negotiations with locals, who offered a secluded village common land a little distance from the cremation ground, the last rites were held in the evening,” Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar told The Hindu.

Mr. Dhillon said the residents also announced that they will build a memorial for Mr. Khalsa at the site of the cremation.