Local youths queue up in Srinagar for BSF recruitment rally

Braving the cold whether, a number of local youths queued up in Srinagar for a recruitment rally of the Border Security Force, organised for the aspirants of South and Central Kashmir on Thursday.

Afaq Hassan, a candidate from Central Kashmir Ganderbal, said he left his home around 6 a.m. to reach the BSF recruitment venue Humhama because of a strike by public transport over Article 370. “I am hopeful to get recruited and defend the borders of J&K,” he said.

Another candidate from Ganderbal’s Kangan area said he was affected by the ongoing militancy while making the choice. “I am aware that there is local militancy in Kashmir. However, my job will prove the fact that I am not scared,” he said. Around 1,200 aspirants converged on Srinagar to submit their application forms. The BSF officials said the office in Srinagar had received 2,200 forms for 1,300 posts till Wednesday. “The finalisation process will be started from November 16,” said the officer.

Most aspirants, however, hide their faces with masks while standing in the queue and avoided cameras of scribes. “I have come here from a poor family. This job will end my unemployment woes,” said Nazir Ahmad.

A similar drive for locals was held in Jammu’s Rajouri district to recruit for a special border battalion including female battalion. The recruitment drive comes at a time when the Valley remains edgy over the revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5.