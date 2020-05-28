Other States

Liquor baron flies four family members in 180-seater plane to avoid crowd

A view of the integrated terminal building at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal. Photo used for representation purpose only.

A view of the integrated terminal building at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal. Photo used for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Cost of the Bhopal-New Delhi flight would be close to ₹20 lakh, said an aviation expert

A Bhopal-based liquor baron hired a 180-seater Airbus A320 to fly his daughter, two granddaughters and a nanny to New Delhi, to avoid crowd on board a regular passenger flight, said airport officials here.

“The flight, belonging to a private carrier, was the first to fly from Bhopal on May 25,” said an official of the Raja Bhoj Airport here. “The family was stuck here since the lockdown kicked in.”

The flight touched down in Bhopal from New Delhi around 10.30 a.m. carrying only the crew and took off around 11.30 a.m with the four persons, said the official. “The movement of private chartered flights in on. But this became news since a bigger plane was hired,” he said.

Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram refused to comment on the flight.

The cost of hiring the plane, factoring in a slump in the price of aviation turbine fuel recently, would be close to ₹20 lakh, said an aviation expert.

The demand for chartered flights had spiked after the domestic airspace was reopened on May 25, said an official of a travel firm. “Many are concerned about contracting the infection on flight and at airports. In any case, flyers were blamed initially for unknowingly carrying the virus.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 5:41:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/liquor-baron-flies-four-family-members-in-180-seater-plane-to-avoid-crowd/article31695027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY