LG Manoj Sinha confers Chetna Awards for contributions in social transformation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on May 22 said there is a need to ensure that benefits of growth and development are equitably distributed among all sections of society, especially the poorest of the poor.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Delhi to confer Chetna Awards-2022 to honour the contribution of change-makers in social transformation, according to an official statement released here.

He congratulated all the award winners for their exemplary commitment and dedication to selfless service.

“It was an honour and a privilege to felicitate India’s best and most deserving change-makers. All these men and women devoted to constructive social work are the real heroes of national development. They form the backbone of our social sector and are truly inspiring others, especially the younger generation, to participate in selfless service to the society,” he said.

Mr. Sinha stressed on the need to strengthen the interface between the administration and voluntary citizens’ group for efficient delivery of services and giving focused attention to social sector priorities such as environment, women empowerment, tribal welfare and care for the aged and the disabled.

“Selfless service holds the key to our future. In our quest towards nation building, we need to ensure that the growth benefits are equally distributed amongst all sections of society, especially the poorest of the poor,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, Mr. Sinha handed over awards to 32 change-makers for rendering their continuous selfless services to society.

He also released a coffee table book, titled ‘Chetna Heroes-Spreading Goodness’, and made a special mention of Nazia Hurra, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora who is working for the well-being of specially-abled children and the people belonging to poor and marginal sections of society.