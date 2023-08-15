HamberMenu
Let's rise above divisions for better, brighter INDIA: Mamata Banerjee

“The chapters of our history are written in courage and resilience. As we hoist the tricolour, let’s remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to uphold the values they fought for,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

August 15, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 15 called for rising above divisions, casting aside differences, for a better and brighter INDIA.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo laid stress on the word I.N.D.I.A., the name of the Opposition bloc forged to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. “The chapters of our history are written in courage and resilience. As we hoist the tricolour, let’s remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to uphold the values they fought for,” she said.

Independence Day 2023 at Red Fort live updates | PM Modi delivers nearly 90-minute address

"Let their sacrifices inspire us to forge ahead with purpose and dedication. Let us rise beyond divisions, casting aside our differences, and stand united in our journey towards a brighter, better INDIA," she added.

She also quoted two lines from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's poem "Where the mind is without fear..." "Happy 77th Independence Day to all my mothers, brothers and sisters," she added.

In a TMC programme on the eve of Independence Day on August 14, Ms. Banerjee had asserted that Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi will be his last as the Prime Minister as the I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) will emerge victorious in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

