Let’s learn decent ways to disagree with one another: Bengal Governor

Freedom to express views is a golden gift of the Constitution and intolerance for it in any form can destroy the democratic fabric of the country, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Sunday.

Mr. Dhankar’s comments come close on the heels of State Congress spokesman Samanay Bandopadhyay’s arrest over alleged criticism of the Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

‘Rescued’ Minister

The Governor, who has been on a collision course with the State government since he ‘rescued’ Union Minister Babul Supriyo from the grip of agitating students of Jadavpur University here, called for “decent ways” to disagree over a matter.

“Expressions of your viewpoint is a golden gift of the Constitution and its intolerance in any form is destructive of democracy. Let’s learn decent ways to disagree with one another. Intolerance by structured mechanism is painfully worrying (sic),” the Governor said without naming anyone.

Mr. Dhankar, who took over as the Governor of West Bengal on July 30, had ‘rescued’ Mr. Supriyo last month from a section of agitating students at JU, who tried to stop the Minister from attending an ABVP programme.

TMC leaders had alleged that the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, visited the campus without taking the State government into confidence.

Security upgrade

A fresh war of words erupted last week when TMC Minister Subrata Mukherjee criticised Mr. Dhankar for seeking a security cover upgrade without consulting the State.

Mr. Bandopadhyay’s arrest on Thursday sparked outrage among all major opposition parties in Bengal.

A section of BJP leaders visited his residence on Saturday to express solidarity with him.

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Friday condemned the TMC government’s move and said, “The arrest of Mr. Bandopadhyay is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order. Samanay was arrested from his home for criticising the State government.” “Such blatant attack on freedom of speech and expression will not stop us from protesting against the ruling dispensation. We condemn such undemocratic assault on freedom of speech,” Mr. Chowdhury had said.

Reacting to his allegations, senior TMC leader and party Chief Whip in State Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said, “Mr. Bandopadhyay has been arrested as there are several criminal charges against him. It has nothing to do with criticism of the State government.”