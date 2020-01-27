Let EU impose ‘sanctions’: Iltija Mufti

Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday said she hoped that the European Union resolutions on J&K and Citizenship (Amendment) Act “will be followed up with sanctions”.

“I am relieved to see the EU Parliament pass resolutions against communal CAA and the brutal lockdown in Kashmir. Hope it’s followed up with sanctions. The Government of India’s actions are frittering away all of India’s assiduously earned soft power,” Ms. Iltija tweeted. She said the discriminatory CAA and repressive measures in Kashmir were India’s internal matter only when the EU Parliamentarians and the international community condemned such actions. “Had they spoken about it in glowing terms, the same establishment would lap it up,” Ms. Iltija added.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre revoked J&K’s special status.