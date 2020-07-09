LeT behind killing of J&K BJP leader Wasim Bari, says IGP Vijay Kumar

The killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari and two of his family members was a pre-planned attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, according to the police.

“Two militants involved in the attack have been identified. They are Abid, a local, and a foreigner from Pakistan. It was a pre-planned attack by the LeT,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

CCTV footage from a local police station, located just opposite the house of Bari, who was district president of the party, captured the incident that took place in Muslimabad area on Wednesday evening.

“Bari had gone to see his relatives. When he returned home (in the evening), his Special Personal Officers (PSOs) retired to their rest room. He joined his father and brother at their shop. Even if two SPOs were accompanying him, they would have neutralised them (militants),” IGP Kumar said.

The police suspect that surveillance was being maintained on the movement of the BJP leader. “The local terrorist opened fire from a pistol on Bari and his brother and father from a close range, hitting their vitals. The other terrorist was maintaining vigil,” IGP Kumar said.

All the three, including Bari, were declared dead in a local hospital.

The police said they would track the militants and “neutralise them”. “All those who face a threat, whether a political worker or elected representative like sarpanch or panch, can approach the local Superintendent of Police for security cover,” IGP Kumar said.

PSOs suspended

Meanwhile, all 10 PSOs who were guarding the BJP leader have been suspended. “They (PSOs) have been suspended for their negligence and their services will be terminated,” the IGP said. These policemen were also being questioned.

In June, militants killed Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, in Anantnag.

All regional political parties, including the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Conference and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), condemned the attack on the BJP leader.