Leopard strays into residential area in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city

A leopard strayed into an upmarket residential area in Aurangabad city on Tuesday morning, sending waves of panic in the locality while prompting Forest Department officials to launch a manhunt to trap the feline.

According to police officials, the leopard, which strayed into Aurangabad city’s CIDCO N 1 locality (245 km from Pune), was sighted by residents out for their morning stroll sometime after 6:30 a.m.

They alerted authorities which led to a team from the Forest Department to reach the spot shortly. As the news spread like wildfire, scores of residents from nearby areas thronged to catch a glimpse of the animal.

“The leopard was spotted in a garden in the N 1 locality…efforts are on to trap him before the animal injures anyone. We are also taking care to ensure that it is not harmed in this process and have advised residents to stay indoors and keep their doors shut,” said a forest official.

Authorities have expressed a possibility of the feline having wandered from its natural habitat in nearby Paithan and Vaijapur taluks, which have a large area under sugarcane cultivation and are believed to be the abode of the leopard in these parts.

In January this year, Nashik city in north Maharashtra was in the throes of fear and panic after a stray leopard had run amok in a crowded locality, injuring four persons, including two mediapersons and a Shiv Sena corporator, before being caught by forest authorities after several hours.

Relentless urban encroachment coupled with the depletion of thick forest cover across the State has caused the natural habitats of the leopards to vanish at an alarming rate in recent times.

There have been several instances of leopards straying out of their extinct natural environs and wander into human habitats in Pune district’s Junnar tehsil.

Maharashtra has witnessed an alarming rise in the number of leopard deaths since 2018, with wildlife activists and forest authorities estimating 35-odd deaths in the State since January last year.