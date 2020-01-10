Latur civic bypoll: Congress defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrested Ward number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP in a bypoll necessitated after latter’s corporator died, officials said.
Congress’ Vikas Waghmare defeated BJP’s Nikhil Gaikwad by a margin of 726 votes.
The bypoll, held on Thursday, was necessitated after BJP corporator Shivkumar Gaikwad died.
