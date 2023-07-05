Not afraid of cases lodged against me and my family: Lalu Prasad

July 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Patna

On party’s 27th foundation day function held at party’s headquarters in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre and said that neither he nor his family members are afraid of lodging cases after cases against them. Days before CBI had filed fresh charge sheet against Mr Prasad and his family members in land-for-job scam.

“Neither me nor my family members are afraid of mukadama per mukadama (cases after cases). The Opposition parties unity efforts by chief minister Nitish Kumar has vowed to root out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What will happen to you (PM Modi) when your days will be over? At least we’ve earned the goodwill and are still showered with petals and garlands,” said Mr. Prasad after hoisting party’s flag and later addressing party workers and leaders at the party headquarters on Beer hand Patel path in Patna.

Rashtriya Janata Dal celebrated party’s 27th foundation day on Wednesday at the party headquarters and Mr. Prasad addressed party workers and leaders in his inimitable style of rustic wit and earthy eloquence. RJD was formed on July 5, 1997 in New Delhi.

Slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Mr. Prasad further said “mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar has been a shining example of Opposition’s unity. We must remain steadfast in our fight against communal forces and attempts to do away with the reservation system which is a legacy of Dr. Ambedkar,” Mr. Prasad said while reminding BJP that “Karnataka elections results were just a jhanki (glimpse)”.

The investigative agency CBI recently had filed fresh charge sheet against Mr. Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav who is Deputy CM of Bihar in land-for job scam. Mr. Yadav had, earlier, said that it would not be surprising if his name was added in the charge sheet of the case. “What is happening in Maharashtra (in politics) is horse trading played by BJP,” Mr. Prasad added in incoherent sentences and broken words, though, he looked agile and in high spirit. The land-for-job scam pertains to the land allegedly gifted in the name of family members of Mr. Prasad in exchange of jobs in railway when Mr. Prasad was railway minister from 2004-2009.

Meanwhile, an overexcited RJD leader in Vaishali district Kedar Yadav fell off from a buffalo on which he was riding with a cake to celebrate party’s foundation day. The overexcited RJD workers were jumping and dancing in joy while, Mr. Yadav holding a cake was settled on the back of a buffalo decorated with balloons. The commotion caused buffalo’s sudden rage and the RJD leader fell down on the ground. The RJD workers rescued him by taking him away from the spot and, later, he returned home without any injury.