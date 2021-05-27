Labour union to protest NRC reverification bid

‘Poor cannot undergo hardships again’

A farm labourers’ union in Assam has called for a State-wide demonstration on Friday against the bid to reverify the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

‘Psychological strain’

Villagers and daily wagers underwent financial and psychological strain to participate in the NRC exercise that led to the exclusion of 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore people in Assam when the draft list of citizens was published in August 2019, the Sadou Asom Grameen Sramik Sanstha said.

“The rural poor participated in the exercise in the hope that the issue of illegal migrants would be settled once and for all. They cannot be made to undergo similar hardships all over again,” union chief Subhrajyoti Bardhan and general secretary Arup Kumar Mahanta said in a statement on Thursday.