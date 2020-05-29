Other States

Kumari Selja hits out at Haryana government

Accuses it of failing to protect interests of all sections of society

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday accused the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana of failing to protect interests of all sections of society including farmers, youth and industrialists.

She was participating in the nationwide ‘Speak Up India’ campaign run by the Congress party through Facebook and Twitter.

“On account of sudden lockdown imposed without preparation in view of the Corona epidemic, scores of workers, poor people, farmers, small and big industries and traders are suffering. The failures of governments have led to the loss of employment of several people. In Haryana, no relief was properly arranged for the labourers by the BJP-JJP government,” she alleged.

Ms. Selja said farming community of Haryana suffered huge losses and the government failed to provide them harvesting machines at the right time. Several issues plagued the procurement process and farmers were not getting timely payments for their sold produce, she said. “In this epidemic, the government has banned paddy cultivation in many parts of the State by issuing wayward and dictatorial decrees. Such undemocratic and unilateral decisions cannot be tolerated at any cost,” she added.s

“The unemployment rate of Haryana is alarmingly high, but yet far from giving new employment, the existing employees are being fired and the workers are not being paid,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 5:41:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kumari-selja-hits-out-at-haryana-government/article31699519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY