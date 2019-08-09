Kuldeep Sengar charged for raping Unnao minor girl

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in June 2017. He will also be tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Charges were also framed against another accused, Shashi Singh, for allegedly kidnapping the girl, who is currently undergoing treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. The Indian Penal Code provisions of Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape) have also been invoked.

The rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer, and her two aunts were killed, when an “overspeeding” truck collided with their car in Rae Bareli last month. The Central Bureau of Investigation will also probe that case, which was initially registered by the local police.

Mr. Sengar and the co-accused have denied involvement in the rape case. During the court proceedings, the CBI had on Thursday submitted that the victim's father was framed in an Arms Act case in conspiracy with three UP Police officials and five others.

The alleged incident took place on April 3 last year when the victim's father was taken to the area police station following an altercation and an FIR registered against him for allegedly possessing a country-made firearm and four live cartridges. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, during which he died, on April 9, 2018.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed a day-to-day trial in the rape case, to be completed within 45 days.