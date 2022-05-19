Krishna Janmabhoomi case | Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove Shahi Idgah mosque
According to the petition, the Shahi Idgah mosque is built on the land that belongs to the Keshav Dev temple, the birthplace of Lord Krishna
A court in Mathura on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, a lawyer for the Hindu side said.
Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.
The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.
According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.
