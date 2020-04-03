Kolkata Police give a hit Bengali song a timely makeover

On Wednesday night, amidst other frantic work inside the Gariahat Police Station, a few officers were working on a famous Bengali song. The lyrics of well-known actor, director and singer Anjan Dutta’s hit song Bela Bose were changed a little to urge people to be patient and remain inside their homes in view of the coronavirus pandemic. A day later, on Thursday, a team of the Kolkata Police, mostly officers of the Gariahat Police Station, played the song at the deserted Mandivelle Gardens in south Kolkata, with people cheering from balconies and rooftops.

Dressed in their traditional whites, one among the dozens of officers took a microphone and sang, “Corona mukta hoe jaabo bela satyi, 21 diner chooto opekhaye (‘Bela, soon we will be free of corona, only a little wait of 21 days.’)

Huge response

“Though it was not a spontaneous attempt, as some of us had to alter the lyrics to highlight the issue of the coronavirus, we never thought it would generate such a response. We have not only received congratulatory messages from all over the country but also abroad,” Soumya Banerjee, officer-in-charge of the Gariahat Police Station said.

Officers behind the initiative said that since the song was about patience and waiting, they thought it would strike a chord with people who are inside their homes during the lockdown.

A small two-minute video of the performance by the Deputy Commissioner of the South Eastern Subdivision of Kolkata Police had more than 5,000 views in 24 hours.

The song by officers of the Gariahat Police station is not the only attempt by Kolkata Police to cheer up residents. Officers of the Bowbazar Police Station, during a visit to Bowbarracks, cheered the people after they delivered the message to remain indoors. There are also videos of officers of Entally Police Station singing, “We shall overcome”.

‘Alleviate distress’

Responding to a query from The Hindu, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Anuj Sharma said on Friday that said the police was introducing different innovations.

“We at Kolkata Police, apart from ensuring the lockdown, are trying to alleviate the distress of the general public by introducing different innovations,” Mr. Sharma said.

The police in the past few days have also tried to bring relief to the elderly of the city by reaching out to them and providing them with essentials. The City Police runs a programme called ‘Pranam’ where they provide safety to senior citizens, and calls made by the elderly are responded to by the respective police stations.

The City Police Commissioner also explained that the police was multi-tasking in the hour of crisis. “Looking after the welfare of elderly, feeding the homeless, taking care of strays, etc. are all part of this exercise,” Mr. Sharma said.

Over the past few days, the police has been organising blood donation camps to meet the shortfall in blood supply. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the Kolkata Police have donated over 1,300 units of blood, which is coming to help of the patients like those suffering from thalassemia.

Arrested for defiance

Meanwhile, feeding the homeless is the biggest challenge the police is facing in the densely populated city. Since the start of the lockdown from March 24, and even before that, when the West Bengal government issued “total safety regulations”, the police has been trying to ensure that people do not venture out.

Every day, the Kolkata Police are arresting hundreds of persons violating the lockdown. Between 5 p.m. on April 1 and 5 p.m. on April 2, the City Police arrested 1,540 persons for violating lockdown restrictions.

On certain occasions during the lockdown, the police have been accused of going overboard and indulging in excesses. The police officials, however, are aware that maintaining balance and providing a healing touch is key.