Killing of Atiq Ahmed as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

April 16, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Lucknow

BSP chief Mayawati on April 16 said the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj raises serious questions over the style of functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

It would be better if the Supreme Court takes cognisance of this "extremely serious and worrisome" incident, which is being discussed across the country, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a series of tweets, she said, "Now, instead of 'rule of law by law' in Uttar Pradesh, how appropriate is it that it becomes 'encounter Pradesh'? Something to think about."

"The shooting dead of Atiq Ahmed, who was brought from Gujarat jail and his brother Ashraf, who was brought from Bareilly jail last night in Prayagraj, in police custody, is just as heinous as the Umesh Pal murder case. It raises serious questions on the law and order of the U.P. Government, and its style of functioning," she said.

BJP leader Umesh Pal was killed by Atiq's men in 2005.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 p.m. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmed's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmed and Ashraf.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmed and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Mr. Sharma said.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmed and his brother.