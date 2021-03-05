Kherki Daula toll plaza to be removed before August 2022: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Kherki Daula toll plaza here would be removed before August 15 next year.

Mr. Gadkari was in Gurugram to inspect the construction of Dwarka Expressway along with Union Minister of State and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

Mr. Gadkari said the shifting of the toll plaza was delayed due to legal complications and the matter was still in the court. He, however, added that the toll would be removed before the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway. “The toll plaza would be removed before August 15 next year. It will not be here before the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway,” said Mr. Gadkari.

Earlier, Mr. Gadkari directed the officers to expedite the construction work and complete it within the stipulated time.

Mr. Gadkari and Mr. Inderjit boarded a bus at Kherki Daula toll plaza and took stock of the progress of the expressway. During this, the Union Minister was apprised that 50 percent construction work of the expressway was completed. The officers said the total length of the expressway was 29 km, of which 18.9 km fell in Haryana and the rest in Delhi.

Eight-lane flyovers and six service lanes are also being constructed on this expressway. Not only this, India’s first four-level interchange will be built on this expressway near Dwarka in Delhi, with tunnel or underpass, grade road, elevated flyover and another flyover above that flyover. In addition, an eight-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length will be built near Dwarka for the airport. This urban road tunnel will be the first of its kind in India.

About 12,000 trees coming in the way of construction of this expressway have been transplanted so that the environment is not harmed. The entire project will be equipped with intelligent transport system and will have a fully automated toll system.