Khattar likely to expand Cabinet within two days

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to expand his Cabinet within the next two days, 15 days after the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government was formed.

The names of Ministers have been finalised after a meeting held in New Delhi between Mr. Khattar and BJP national president Amit Shah along with other senior leaders. The Cabinet is expected to be expanded by November 13, a party source told The Hindu.

Mr. Khattar was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second time on October 27, while JJP’s Dushyant Chautala took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. However, no other Minister took oath.

Striking a balance among various castes, communities and regions, which plays a key role in the State politics, besides the JJP’s bargaining for crucial portfolios such as Home and Finance are reported to be the reasons behind the delay in the expansion.

The front-runners for the ministerial post from the BJP includes former Health Minister Anil Vij, former Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar and former Minister Banwari Lal. The names of Kamal Gupta, Subhash Sudha, Seema Trikha, Mahaipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla and Ghanshyam Saraf are also doing rounds.

From the JJP, Ram Kumar Gautam, Anoop Dhanak and Ishwar Singh are among the probables. Independent MLAs Ranjit Chautala and Balraj Kundu, who won after being denied a BJP ticket, are prominent among those in the race.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats in the Assembly polls but it fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The BJP and the JJP, which won 10 seats, formed the alliance government.