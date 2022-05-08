‘Khalistan’ flags found at Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate in Dharamshala

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the incident would be probed quickly and strict action would be taken against those who were involved.

‘Khalistan’ flags on the main gates and walls of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha complex, at Tapovan in Kangra district, on May 8, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

A few ‘Khalistan’ flags were found on the main gate and walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly premises, situated at Dharamshala in Kangra district on May 8.

As a common practice, the winter session of the Assembly is held at Dharamshala, while the other sessions are held at the Assembly in Shimla. Currently, the Assembly was not in session.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the incident took place during Saturday night. He said the incident would be probed quickly and strict action would be taken against those who were involved.

“I condemn the cowardly incident of raising ‘Khalistan’ flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the night,” said Mr. Thakur in a tweet.

He said “As there is only winter session held in this (Dharamshala) Assembly, hence the need for added security arrangements is required during that time. Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it.”

“This incident will be investigated quickly and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the night,” he added.