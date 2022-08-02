Kejriwal promises jobs and unemployment allowance in Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Gujarat Government for failing to provide jobs or generate employment for the youth of the State

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Porbandar Airport, in Gujarat. During his visit to the poll-bound State, Kejriwal addressed a public rally at Veraval. | Photo Credit: PTI

After guaranteeing 300 units of free power, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power in the State in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a poll rally in Veraval; the AAP convener in a bid to make inroads in the political landscape of Gujarat, his party will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years.

He slammed the Gujarat Government for failing to provide jobs or generate employment for the youth of the State.

‘’We will provide unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 to every unemployed youth till he or she gets a job,” he said in his speech in Saurashtra region, where he addressed his second rally.

In the last month, Mr. Kejriwal has visited the State four times as the State inches closer to the crucial Assembly polls to be held in December this year.

He added that the AAP Government in Gujarat would create one million new jobs for the youth in the State.

Taking on the State administration, he said that the government has failed to conduct the recruitment exams without leaking the exam papers, compromising the entire recruitment process.

According to him, a tough law against leaking of the exam papers for recruitment is required in the State.

‘’We will ensure the mafia behind the paper leak gets punished strongly and the system of paper leak stops in Gujarat,’‘ he said.

On the recent hooch calamity in which as many as 45 people have died in the state, Mr. Kejriwal said that the State Government was hand in gloves with liquor mafias and bootleggers who run the underground liquor bootlegging network in the State.

“How come liquor is sold in the State if there is a prohibition? Who sells the liquor and who protects the mafias or bootleggers,” he asked assuring that the AAP Government would implement the prohibition law strictly.

“At present, people of Gujarat have two options, either they’ll get spurious liquor if they continue to vote for the BJP or they’ll get employment, free electricity, better schools and better health facilities,” he told media persons after landing in Porbandar on Monday.

After addressing the rally in Veraval, he drove to Rajkot to attend a religious function where he offered prayers and aarti to a new Lord Shiva temple.

Earlier, he visited Somnath temple and also Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad.