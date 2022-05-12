Kashmiri Pandit shot dead inside government office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Kashmir Tigers, a little known outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack

Security personnel stand guard outside a government office in the Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12, 2022. after an employee from the Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead by suspected militants. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Militants shot dead a civilian, who belonged to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Rahul Bhat, an employee in Tehsildar office at Chadoora in Budgam, was inside the office premises when at least two gunmen opened fire from a close range.

“Bhat was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that two terrorists were involved in this heinous crime and they used a pistol.

A little-known outfit, Kashmir Tigers, claimed on social media that it was responsible for the attack. However, the claim was not immediately corroborated by the J&K police.

Kashmiri Pandits residing in Budgam and Anantnag held protest demonstrations in south Kashmir’s Anantnag demanding justice for the victim.

Kashmir witnessed a mass migration of Pandits in the 1990s in the face of raging militancy. However, over 3,800 Pandit employees have returned to the Valley in the past few years, taking up jobs under the 2008 employment package.

There had been no major attacks on them till 2019, when the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position. However, Kashmir has witnessed an uptick in the number of attacks on members of the minority community and non-local labourers in the past one year. Last month, militants shot dead two members of the minority community in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said he unequivocally condemned the murderous militant attack. “Targeted killings continue and a sense of fear grows unchecked,” Mr. Abdullah said.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief”.