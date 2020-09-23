Kashmiri Pandit leader holds protest in Srinagar

Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), continued with his fast for the third consecutive day on Tuesday to highlight the demands made by the community.
“Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir are being ignored. Our demands are not being met. I have decided to go on fast unto death,” Mr. Tickoo told The Hindu.
“Our main demand is the implementation of the High Court directions and recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding jobs to the unemployed educated Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.
Around 800 families had decided not to migrate at the peak of militancy in the Valley, although many left.
The government of the Union Territory (UT) in general and the Relief Department in particular has not paid heed to requests, Mr. Tikoo said. The KPSS has demanded a vigilance inquiry against the officers of the Relief Department.
The KPSS has also demanded monthly financial aid to all non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
