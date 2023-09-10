Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri’s killing | ₹10 lakh reward announced by police

September 10, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a special wing of the J&K Police, on September 9 announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for providing information about those who killed Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri at his residence in 2020.

“A cash reward of ₹10,00,000 is hereby announced for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved in the murder of Senior Advocate Late Babar Qadri, a resident of Zahidpora, Hawal, Srinagar. He was tragically killed by militants on September 24, 2020, at his residence,” the SIA said.

It said the identity of the informer will be held in strict confidence.

Qadri, who was also a TV debater, was killed by unknown gunmen by posing as clients at his residence in September, 2020.

In 2021, the J&K Police claimed that Saqib Manzoor, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was involved in the killing of Qadri. Manzoor was killed during an encounter in Srinagar along with another militant ‘commander’.