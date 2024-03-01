Kashmiri journalist arrested two days after being released from five-year detention

March 01, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Srinagar

Two days after Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan was released from a five-year detention, he has been rearrested here in another case, officials said on March 1.

"Sultan was rearrested late Thursday night," the officials said.

He was first arrested in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in September 2018 when he was working as a reporter with a local magazine.

The journalist was arrested for "allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant group." In April 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted him bail in the case on the grounds that investigative agencies “failed to establish his links with any militant group”. However, days later he was booked under the PSA.

He was released from Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and reached home on Thursday.

However, the family's joy was short-lived as he was taken into custody in another case the same night he returned home, the officials said.