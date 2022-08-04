Kashmir sees politics over Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Politics over the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is gaining momentum ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir, as the Lieutenant Governor’s administration has launched a campaign of unmatched scale in the Valley.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to put the Tiranga as a display picture on social media, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti did change her display picture but only to put up the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State’s flag. The law that granted a separate flag to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked along with other special status laws by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

“Changed my dp [display picture] since a flag is a matter of joy and pride. For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but can’t erase it from our collective conscience,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.

In the heart of the city, Sandeep Mawa, a Kashmiri Pandit leader heading the J&K Reconciliation Front, affixed the Tricolour on the gate of the Hurriyat office in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area. However, security personnel were rushed to the area after unknown persons removed the flags.

Special skits, street shows and rehearsals of the national anthem are being organised in schools, colleges and offices across the Valley.

The J&K Academy of Art Culture, and Languages (JKAACL), Department of Education and Directorate of Youth Services and Sports organised programmes for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, “which is symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building”, a government spokesman said.

On the call of Mr. Modi, scores of top-ranking police officers, including Station House Officers, deputy commissioners changed their DPs to the Tiranga.

Officials said special instructions had been passed to make videos of the hoisting of the Tricolour on the government buildings and police stations in J&K for social media platforms.

Meanwhile, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reviewed the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram functions on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the national campaign, Har Ghar Tiranga, was also discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DGP Singh stressed to maintain extra vigil for the forthcoming 10th Muharram functions and Independence Day celebrations. He has directed for increased patrolling, area domination and search operation etc. “to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance”.

He stressed on maintaining alertness on the borders of the twin cities and on the national highway.

BJP general secretary in J&K and incharge Kashmir division Sunil Sharma said the Tiranga rallies organised by the party is a message to the two families that Kashmir is not their fiefdom, while referring to the Muftis and Abdullahs. “The people of Kashmir, whether they are young or old, are being patriotic,” he said.