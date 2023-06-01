HamberMenu
Karni Sena functionary found dead with bullet wounds in car in Madhya Pradesh; police launches probe

At first glance, it appeared two bullets were pumped into Mohit Patel’s chest from point-blank range, ACP Jayant Rathore said; the deceased was into real estate business

June 01, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - INDORE

PTI

A local functionary of Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been found dead under mysterious circumstances with bullet wounds in his car in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The police were trying to find out whether it was a suicide or murder, he said.

The body of Mohit Patel (27), district working president of the Karni Sena, an organisation of Rajputs, was found in his car in Indore city’s Kanadiya police station area on late Wednesday night.

At first glance, it appeared two bullets were pumped into his chest from point-blank range, Additional Commissioner of Police Jayant Rathore said.

"Patel's licensed revolver has been found in his car with two bullets less in the magazine. We are probing whether it was a suicide or a murder," he said.

The deceased, son of a farmer, was into real estate business, the official said.

“Patel left in his car alone from home on Wednesday night. He rang up some of his friends and called them to a place. According to his friends, when they reached the venue, they found Patel's blood-soaked body in the car,” ACP Rathore said.

The official said Patel's friends took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after an examination.

The body was sent for post-mortem and help was being sought of officials from a forensic science laboratory to solve the mystery of Patel's death, he said.

“We are probing whether it was a suicide or a murder”Jayant Rathore Additional Commissioner of Police, Indore

