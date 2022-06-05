Kanpur violence: SIT formed to probe PFI-link, main accused sent to judicial custody

The police will look into the mobile phone records, bank deposits, and documents recovered from the residence of the main accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi that indicate his links with the Popular Front of India

Main accused in the Kanpur violence case being taken back to custody by police after producing them at a court, in Kanpur, on June 5. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Police Commissioner of Kanpur has formed a special investigation team to unravel the conspiracy behind the clashes that erupted in the city on June 3.

Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena said the team will look into the mobile phone records, bank deposits, and objectionable documents recovered from the residence of the main accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi that indicate his links with the Popular Front of India and its allied organisations.

Mr. Singh said police had identified the stone pelters through CCTV footage and video clips, and posters would be put up. “We would appeal to people to help in the identification of these persons who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of the city and get them arrested,” he said, adding that raids were being conducted in Kanpur and other districts to nab the conspirators whose names had come up during interrogation.

The State government has despatched Navin Arora, Additional Director General, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad, who reached Kanpur on June 5 to look into the background and connections of the miscreants. Senior police officer Ajay Pal Sharma has also reportedly been sent to Kanpur to help the local administration in maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, the four accused who were arrested from Lucknow on June 4 were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

So far 29 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted when a group tried to enforce a bandh, called to protest against the controversial statements made by a BJP spokesperson against the Prophet.

Prominent Muslim cleric of the city Abdul Qudoos Hadi said the police action was one-sided as all the persons named in the FIR belonged to one community. “If there are clashes, two sides are involved,” he said, adding one of his aides who was sent to pacify the protesters by officials was also arrested.

Trading charges

Political parties continued to trade charges. The local unit of the BJP said Nizam Qureshi, one of those arrested, is the secretary of the Samajwadi Party’s district unit. Countering the charge, Mohd Imran, district president of the SP, said Mr. Qureshi was removed from the post some time back for not taking interest in party work. “An FIR should be lodged against the BJP spokesperson for making provocative statements and due legal process should follow,” he said.

Javed Ahmed, an accused, is a founding member of the district unit of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and has contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent in the past.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Kanpur violence, the district administration in Bareilly has imposed Section 144 in the district. The city-based Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza has given a call for protest on June 10.