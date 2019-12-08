Kanpur girl who alleged gang rape found dead

A 17-year-old girl, who had complained to the police last month that she was gang-raped by her neighbours, allegedly took her own life at her cousin’s house in Kanpur on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Anurag Vats said on Saturday that the girl ended her life when her family members had gone out.

She was abducted allegedly by the two accused on November 13, following which her parents complained to the police. An FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) was registered, the officer said.

The girl returned home just a day after the police complaint was filed and told her parents that she was raped by the two. Her statement was also recorded by a court, said Rura SHO Syed Mohammad Abbas.

Following the girl’s statement, police altered the case into that of gang-rape and slapped relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused on Friday and nabbed them, the SHO said.

The police officer further said the girl was sent to her cousin’s house in Chaubepur for proper counselling, where she took the extreme step on Friday night.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm