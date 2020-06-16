Kanha National Park reopens for tourists

The Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, which was shut since March-end due to COVID-19 outbreak, has reopened for tourists after a gap of over two- and-a-half months, officials said.

On the first day of its reopening on Monday, 76 tourists visited the park in 19 vehicles, they said.

The park, which is one of the tiger reserves in the country, has been opened again for tourists in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre and the state government.

Online ticketing facility for the safari has been restored as earlier, said an official from the national park, which is nestled in the Satpura mountain range of the state’s Mandla district, located about 410 km from Bhopal.

Only 12 people are allowed in a safari vehicle instead of 18 along with one guide in place of two in order to follow the social distancing norms, he said.

People below the age of 10 and above 65 are not being allowed entry into the park, he said.

Thermal screening and masks have been arranged for tourists, staff, guides and drivers in addition to other safety measures, the official added