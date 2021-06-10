Justice Sanjay Yadav appointed Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

Justice Yadav, however, would demit office on June 25

The Law Ministry on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sanjay Yadav as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yadav has been functioning as the acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since April 14 this year.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjay Yadav, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the Law Ministry notification said.

Justice Yadav, however, would demit office on June 25 when he turns 62.

The Supreme Court collegium had on May 20 recommended his name for elevation.