Journalist shot dead by four people in Bihar

August 18, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Patna

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that Opposition parties were making false claims of the law and order in the State, a journalist in Araria district was shot dead by four people. Dainik Jagran reporter Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot in his chest at Raniganj block. One arrest has been made and the hunt is on to nab the other three.

Around 5.30 a.m. on Friday, four people knocked on the door of Mr. Yadav’s home and opened fire as soon as he answered the door. He was rushed to Raniganj Referral Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Two years ago, Mr. Yadav was a witness to the murder of younger brother allegedly by the same people. The trial of that case is going on in court.

“Vimal was constantly receiving threat calls to alter his testimony. He had also given a written complaint to the Raniganj police station, demanding security. Despite that, neither was security provided nor were those issuing the threats arrested,” said a family member.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and as soon as I came to know about it, I asked the senior police officials to take strict action,” said Mr. Nitish Kumar on the sidelines of a programme in Patna. “Police are looking into this case. It should not happen,” he said.

The office of Additional Director General (Headquarters) issued a press note, saying: “On August 18, 2023, at around 05:30 AM in village-Premnagar under Raniganj police station of Araria, Vimal Kumar (35 years), was called by unknown criminals to his door and was shot dead. After receiving this information, the police station chief reached the spot and investigated the matter. Superintendent of Police, Araria, also visited the spot. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased is said to be local journalist of Dainik Jagran newspaper. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the incident is said to be the old enmity of the deceased with his neighbour. Further investigation and action are being taken.”

Opposition response

Opposition BJP leaders slammed the Chief Minister over the incident and demanded his resignation as well.

“The Chief Minister claims that the graph of crime in Bihar has gone down, then how come criminals are killing people in the State? The Jungle Raj has started in Bihar. The government in Bihar is functioning on the mercy of god. Nitish Kumar should resign. Murders and firings are taking place every day but the administration is not arresting the culprits, “Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

Jamui MP and national president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan said that the citizens of Bihar are not safe.

“When the fourth pillar of democracy is not safe then how will the people of Bihar be safe? Journalists are being attacked and shot dead. It seems that there is jungle raj in Bihar. The morale of criminals is high. Nitish Kumar should better show statistics and figures of crime to the family members who have lost their sole bread earner,” Mr. Paswan said.

Mr. Paswan further alleged that Mr. Kumar is no longer worried about the people of Bihar, but rather worried about his CM’s chair.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that the government was playing the role of mute spectators.