Journalist killed in U.P.’s Kushinagar, 1 arrested

A 55-year-old journalist was killed by two assailants who slit his throat near Dubouli village in neighbouring Kushinagar district on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Radheyshyam Sharma, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper, they said.

Sharma, who also taught at a private school, was on his way there on a motorcycle when the assailants stopped him and slit his throat, the police said.

An FIR was lodged against two persons, Ramgopal Singh and Tej Pratap Singh, in this connection, they said. Ramgopal Singh has been arrested.

