J&K will host record 2 crore tourists this year: L-G

April 27, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir administration aims to host a record two crore tourists this year, J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said on April 27, as he inaugurated the first ever outside private medical college and handed over flats to Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

“Last year, a record number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K. We are breaking our own records, as we are expecting a footfall of over two crore tourists this year. Over 300 films were shot in Kashmir last and the number will go up this year,” Mr. Sinha said.

Kashmir hosted a record 24 lakh tourists last year, a significant jump for the previous record of 13 lakh in 2013.

Earlier, Mr. Sinha said domestic and foreign companies were willing to invest in J&K.

“More than ₹1.25 lakh crore worth highways and tunnel projects are going on in the UT. Increased flight operations in both Jammu & Srinagar airports, improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world,” Mr. Sinha said.

Biggest private investment

The L-G also laid the foundation stone of the Kashmir Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital being developed by Milli Trust, Delhi. This is one of the biggest private sector investments in the health sector of the Union Territory that will improve efficiency and quality of care.

“The project worth ₹525 crore will develop a medical college with 150 MBBS seats to fulfil the aspirations of the youth, and a 100-bedded hospital will provide world-class healthcare at affordable rates. The project will provide employment opportunities to 2,000 local youth. It will address the aspirations of those who would go outside J&K or overseas for MBBS,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said the J&K administration was creating an enabling environment for the private sector for economic development, employment and income generation. “The administration is deeply and sincerely committed to ease of doing business and ease of living,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha also inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for Prime Minister Package Employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

“The inauguration is a testimony to our commitment to create adequate facilities for a future of prosperity and dignity of employees. The government is sensitive to the issues of the Kashmiri migrant families. We understand their pain and are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority,” Mr. Sinha said.

The L-G administration is completing 2,000 more flats, which will be completed by December 2023.