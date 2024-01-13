J&K signed MoUs worth ₹3,000 crore signed at Gujarat investors summit: L-G Manoj Sinha

January 13, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s Government on Friday said it inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3,000 crore in different sectors during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

“We hope to see more investment in the future. The situation of J&K has changed a lot in the past four years. The New Industrial Scheme today has the highest. Investing in J&K means investment in the unity, integrity of India,” J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said in Gujarat.

Mr. Sinha met with business leaders on the sidelines of the summit in Gandhinagar on Friday. A Raj Bhawan spokesman said he discussed the potential and incentives for doing business in Jammu Kashmir.

“The high quality infrastructure, skilled and trained manpower, strong and diverse economy, ease of living and ease of doing business, digital infrastructure and unique potential make Jammu Kashmir one of the most attractive investment destinations,” L-G Sinha said.

He identified Agriculture, Tourism, Health Care and Manufacturing as potential sectors for investment and “assured all the necessary support from the UT administration”.

L-G Sinha also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed the collaboration between J&K and Gujarat in various sectors.

“Glad to have met Hon’ble CM of Gujarat, Sh Bhupendra Patel Ji. We discussed collaboration between J&K UT and Gujarat in various sectors and initiatives for strengthening the trade relations, exploring opportunities for mutual growth, exchanges of knowledge & capacity building,” L-G Sinha said.

The Raj Bhawan spokesman said L-G Sinha and CM Patel discussed reciprocal visits of official delegations, capacity building of emerging entrepreneurs and start-ups and collaborations with leading IT companies in Gujarat and sectoral partnership.