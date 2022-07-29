J&K police seal five houses for ‘being terror hideouts’ in Srinagar
At least 10 houses have been sealed in Kashmir since June this year
Five residential houses were sealed by the J&K police on Thursday, July 28, 2022, for allegedly being “used by active militants in Srinagar”.
At least 10 houses have been sealed in Kashmir since June this year. A police spokesman said the five houses were attached as per Section 2(g) and 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act “for being used for terrorism purpose”.
Two houses were sealed in Srinagar’s Lawaypora, one each in Maloora, Batmaloo and Harwan.
“These houses were used by active terrorists as hideouts to conspire, plan and execute terror acts in Srinagar district,” the police said.
Earlier, on June 21, the police said it attached five residential houses “for willful harbouring of terrorists”.
