J&K police chargesheet 13 for having links with LeT offshoot

December 02, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - SRINAGAR

At the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, the Special Investigation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday chargesheeted 13 accused for their alleged links with The Resistance Force (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, active in Srinagar.

According to the police, seven accused are already lodged in different jails. “Three accused were killed in different encounters. While three others, Basit, Momin and Umais, have been absconding,” they said.

The chargesheet was filed following an investigation into an encounter that took place at Parimpora between hiding militants and the security forces.

The probe revealed that the accused developed links with active militants and conspired for executing terror activities in Srinagar, the police said.

In the case where militants were allegedly sheltered in residential houses, the police said a process had started to attach all these houses as per Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Extortion racket

Meanwhile, an extortion racket was busted by arresting five robbers impersonating as militants in Kulgam district.

The Kulgam police had received multiple complaints from the residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam that some persons entered their houses proclaiming as militants and threatened them with weapons and asked for money and other valuable items and fled away. A special team arrested the five accused.

Two toy guns, one toy pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones and five masks were recovered from them. The vehicle used in the commission of crime had been seized, the police said.