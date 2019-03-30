J&K parties condemn Jaitley remarks on 35A

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir reacted sharply on Friday to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s description of Article 35A as “constitutionally vulnerable” and “an impediment to the economic development of J&K”.

“J&K’s special status guaranteed under Article 35A of the constitution has been under threat from the BJP. J&K’s not the only State in the country that has special status and identity,” former chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah said in Srinagar.

‘Others enjoy protection’

“North East, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar or Lakshadweep have special status and their own identity under the same Indian Constitution. Why is it always that J&K has to face the onslaught of these right wing parties?” Mr Abdullah said.

“To some extent Pakistan was responsible for the militancy in Kashmir but Central government and the State also created such situation that paved way for militancy here,” he added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader Naeem Akhtar accused the BJP of “trying to convert constitutional relationship between J&K and the Union into an occupation”.

Room for investment

“It is unfortunate the Sangh Parivar has fielded lawyers to oppose the Supreme Court orders, which have upheld Art.35A not once but twice in the past. Mr Jaitley should know J&K has ample room for investment by non-state subjects. The industrial activity in Jammu is run by non-state subject investors,” said Mr. Akhtar.

CPI (M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the Finance Minister’s assertion “reveals the intentions of the saffron party towards J&K’s special status”.

“State subject law was passed by the Maharaja in 1927 and it was incorporated in the Constitution through negotiations and carried forward. As such, Article 35A flows inevitably from Article 370 of the Indian Constitution,” he said.