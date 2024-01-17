J&K LG names Baramulla stadium after General Bipin Rawat

January 17, 2024 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - SRINAGAR

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday named the Baramulla stadium after former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and urged locals to participate in the ‘Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara’ program on the upcoming Republic Day.

“I want the skies of Baramulla to be filled with the Tiranga,” LG Sinha said.

Earlier, LG Sinha paid homage to General Rawat and described him as “the brave soldier and military strategist”. LG Sinha Governor remembered the service of General Rawat in north Kashmir, where he served in various capacities and “provided immense contribution in peace, progress, and prosperity”.

LG Sinha also hinted at the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats elections. “After reservations to OBCs are completed, elections for ULBs and Panchayats will be held (in J&K),” LG Sinha said.

The LG said all the districts in J&K were witnessing accelerated growth. “Rural Jammu Kashmir has been transformed beyond imagination. We have been able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people to a large extent. Today, the people of Jammu Kashmir have better quality life and equal economic opportunities to grow,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, said it was a proud moment that the stadium has been named after General Bipin Rawat.

On the security scenario in Kashmir, Lieutenant General Ghai said the current situation in Kashmir was good “but there is still a distance to be covered to move forward.”

Meanwhile, LG Sinha also expressed concern over prolonged dry weather in Kashmir.

“I pray to God for snow. Snowfall is necessary for power projects to run, otherwise they will become defunct. Snowfall is also a must to keep the tourism sector thriving,” he said.

He pointed out that 13 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg in north Kashmir in 2023. “Snow has been a major attraction there,” he added.

He said all the districts are witnessing accelerated growth and rural Jammu Kashmir has been transformed beyond imagination. “We have been able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people to a large extent. Today, the people of Jammu Kashmir have better quality life and equal economic opportunities to grow,” he added.