HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K L-G Sinha bats for promotion of Sanskrit as people's language

‘Sanskrit is the oldest living languages of the world. It offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine and literature,’ says Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

August 02, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha being presented a memento at Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award 2023 ceremony, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha being presented a memento at Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award 2023 ceremony, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

It is our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

He was speaking after attending the 'Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar' ceremony here.

Mr. Sinha also batted strongly for strengthening and promotion of Sanskrit as people's language.

Sanskrit is the oldest living languages of the world. It offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine and literature, the L-G said.

"It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage", Mr. Sinha said at the function.

Related Topics

Sanskrit / Jammu and Kashmir / customs and tradition

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.