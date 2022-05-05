J&K delimitation panel makes final report public, reserves two seats for Pandits

43 seats for Jammu division and 47 for Kashmir division demarcated; nine seats reserved for STs for the first time

The three-member delimitation commission for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir showing the signed final order for Delimitation of the union territory. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission made public on Thursday its final draft on redrawn constituencies, seven additional segments, and the names of constituencies, paving the way for the much-awaited first ever Assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) that was carved out of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir in 2019.

According to an official statement, 43 seats for the Jammu division and 47 for the Kashmir division have been demarcated, with a total of nine seats reserved for Schedule Tribes for the first time.

“All five Parliamentary constituencies will have an equal number of Assembly constituencies for the first time,” the statement said. The panel has recommended two seats for Kashmiri migrants and suggested the Centre “consider some representation for people displaced from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)“.

The Commission has also restored old names and reworked a few Assembly segments in the Kashmir division, which were otherwise renamed in the previous draft, evoking criticism from local parties.

In north Kashmir, the Gulmarg and Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly segments have been restored on traditional geographical limits. Similarly, constituency names like Hazratbal, Zadibal, Lal Chowk and Eidgah have been restored in Srinagar. In the Jammu division, the name of the Gulabgarh constituency has been restored. Earlier, the Commission had named and reconfigured 28 new constituencies and deleted 19 Assembly segments.

The Commission has not incorporated one of the key demands made by regional parties, including the National Conference, that Jammu division’s Rajouri should not be merged with south Kashmir’s Anantnag as a separate Lok Sabha constituency, given that the two areas remain cut off in winters and have no direct access. Similarly, the demand to add south Kashmir Assembly segments like Shopian Tral, Pulwama and Pampore to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat has not been incorporated in the fresh draft.

The three-member J&K Delimitation Commission, headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on March 6, 2020 specifically for J&K by the Parliament under the provisions of Part V of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. The panel’s associate members include two MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three MPs from the National Conference (NC).

The Delimitation Commission recommended the Government of India make provisions for at least two members in the Legislative Assembly from the community of Kashmiri migrants, one of whom must be female. Such members may be given power at par with the power of nominated members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Puducherry, it suggested.