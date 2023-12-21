J&K cyber police conduct searches in multi-crore online scam

December 21, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Police on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Kashmir after an online company allegedly duped dozens of local residents and siphoned off several crores of rupees from investors. The company was being promoted by three social media influencers from J&K.

A spokesman of the Cyber Police Kashmir (CPK) said the company, Curative Survey Private Limited, had allegedly scammed and cheated individuals through a fraudulent website. “Searches were conducted at multiple locations and registered offices of the company and the same were sealed. During the searches, incriminating materials, including electronic devices and documents were seized,” the police said.

Several local residents alleged that the company promised to share profits and double whatever people invested, attracting the attention of dozens of local investors. The company managed to rope in social media influencers – Idrees Mir, Yawar Wani, both Kashmir-based influencers; and Ashish Kohli, a Jammu-based journalist.

The police said the lure of easy money within a short time span led unsuspecting individuals to subscribe to the scheme. “In the initial stages of the investigation, the CPK froze several identified accounts operated by the company,” the police said.

The police said the registered owner promoters of this company were being identified and being investigated. “The role of local office staff and persons promoting the schemes on social media is also being investigated,” the police said.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the company exhorted the common public to register on its website and become partners in surveys it was undertaking. The registered individuals were promised payment for undertaking those surveys,” the police said.

The police said the company allegedly stopped payment due to those who registered with it in the last few days. “The company’s promoters and directors are absconding,” the police said.

Official sources said the exact magnitude of the scam was being established but confirmed that it ran into several crores of rupees.

The National Conference (NC) has expressed concern over the “money-doubling scam”. “People’s hard-earned money is at stake. We urge authorities to take strict action against the culprits. We stand with the victims and demand justice in this unfortunate situation,” NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.