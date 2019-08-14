J&K curbs to stay till tomorrow

There will be no easing of the prevailing curfew-like restrictions and communications blockade in Kashmir, at least till the Independence Day functions — planned to be held in all districts of the Valley — are concluded, as the administration is buoyed by the calm maintained by people during Id and Friday prayers.

“The restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley,” said J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal. “Normal situation in the Jammu division has been restored,” he added.

Mr. Kansal, however, remained non-committal about any time frame for restoring communications including the Internet in the Valley. Residents in the valley have largely been cut off from the rest of the country and the world since August 5. He also asserted that no untoward incident had been reported anywhere in Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

Police officials said authorities did not want to leave anything to chance ahead of Independence Day. All venues were in the process of undergoing “security sanitisation”, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mr. Kansal said full dress rehearsals for the I-Day functions were held in every district of the Valley on Tuesday. “The necessary arrangements have been put in place for grand and befitting functions,” he added.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute at the march-past in Srinagar’s main venue Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium.

Once the hotspot for separatists to organise street protests, Lal Chowk’s Ghanta Ghar was also being spruced up for the I-Day celebrations.

In a separate move, Mr. Kansal said the J&K government would host a first-ever global summit, attracting investors from many countries, between October 12-16. “The summit will see investors travelling to Srinagar, Jammu and Ladakh,” he added.

This is a major bid by the authorities to establish confidence among the local population on the development front.

The Centre has affirmed that J&K offers major potential in tourism and information technology sectors and is keen to help the province to tap it.