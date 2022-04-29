Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case

He is likely to be released on Saturday as certain formalities in an earlier case related to an “offensive” tweet on Prime Minister are yet to be completed

Independent Gujarat MLA and Dalit rights activist Jignesh Mevani, arrested twice in two cases since April 20, was granted bail on Friday.

The Barpeta district and sessions court gave him bail on a PR bond of ₹1,000 in the second case of allegedly assaulting and pawing a woman police officer on April 21, after he was brought to Assam from Gujarat’s Palanpur. The first case is related to an “offensive” tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had posted on April 18.

“He is likely to be released tomorrow [Saturday] as the formalities in the first case are to yet be completed after he was granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Kokrajhar,” the MLA’s legal counsel and senior advocate Angshuman Bora said.

Kokrajhar is about 80 km west of Barpeta.

An Assam police team arrested Mr. Mevani from Gujarat based on an FIR lodged against him by Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP executive member in Assam’s autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council, for the controversial tweet against the Prime Minister.

Soon after he was granted bail by the Kokrajhar CJM court on April 25, the Barpeta police re-arrested him in the assault case. According to the FIR lodged on April 21 by the woman police officer, the incident occurred while he was being taken to Kokrajhar by road from the Guwahati airport.

The Barpeta CJM court sent him to five days in police custody on April 27. A fresh application for his bail was filed in the Barpeta district and sessions court the following day.