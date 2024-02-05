GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition Govt. of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member Assembly

February 05, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren addresses during a special session of the State assembly convened to seek trust vote of his government, in Ranchi, on February 5, 2024.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren addresses during a special session of the State assembly convened to seek trust vote of his government, in Ranchi, on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand’s JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the Assembly on February 5.

While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member Assembly. Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained.

Editorial | Change in Jharkhand: On political leaders under the ED’s scanner  

Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the Assembly during the voting.

The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD while it is supported from outside by the lone CPIML(L) legislator.

The BJP-led opposition has 26 legislators of the saffron party and three of the AJSU Party.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

ALSO READ
Will quit politics if anyone can prove I forged land documents: Hemant Soren

Champai Soren was given 10 days to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the house. He decided that the trust vote will be held on February 5.

Hemant Soren, who is in ED custody now, took part in the trust vote following permission granted by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court.

About 38 legislators of the ruling alliance had gone to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote. They returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening ahead of the trust vote.

Related Topics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Jharkhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.