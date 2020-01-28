Other States

Jharkhand CM expands ministry, inducts seven Ministers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for the Assembly session, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on January 8, 2020.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for the Assembly session, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on January 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Of the seven, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two belong to the Congress.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on January 28 expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven Ministers in the Council of Ministers.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Of the seven, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two belong to the Congress.

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the State on December 29 last year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jharkhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 5:09:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/jharkhand-cm-expands-ministry-inducts-seven-ministers/article30674940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY