Jharkhand CM expands ministry, inducts seven Ministers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on January 28 expanded his one-month-old ministry, inducting seven Ministers in the Council of Ministers.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Ministers in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Of the seven, five are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two belong to the Congress.

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the State on December 29 last year.