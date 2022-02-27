JD(U) candidate shot at by unidentified youth in Manipur

Rohit Wahengbam’s condition is critical but stable, say hospital sources.

Rohit Wahengbam aka ‘Bullet’ who is contesting the Khetrigao Assembly constituency on Janata Dal (United) ticket in the coming Manipur election was attacked at 11 p.m. on February 26 by two unidentified youth. Police say that after pumping in three bullets, which exited, the scooter-borne assailants fled. Armed escorts and a large number of election agents and Mr. Wahengbam’s supporters were present when the attack took place.

Mr. Wahengbam was immediately rushed to a private hospital. Hospital sources said that though his condition is critical he is stable.

Family sources said that on Saturday night Mr. Wahengbam made final rounds of his election offices in the constituency. Accompanied by the armed security guards the government had provided him, Mr. Wahengbam was returning home when the two youth who were coming from a different direction opened fire. Reports say that he was hit by three bullets. So far no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on the JD(U) candidate.

Police have started an inquiry into the attack and his supporters are launching agitations demanding prompt action.

Meanwhile, there were reports of face-offs on February 26 night in Heirok and some other sensitive Assembly constituencies.

So far three persons have been killed and some others wounded in clashes among the supporters of different candidates.

Manipur Assembly election is scheduled on February 28 and March 5 to elect 60 MLAs.