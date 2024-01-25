Jarange-Patil asks Maharashtra government to issue OBC certificates to 54 lakh Marathas immediately

January 25, 2024 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - Mumbai

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on January 24 asserted that 54 lakh records had been found so far in Maharashtra, identifying members of the Maratha community as Kunbi, an OBC sub-caste.

He urged the immediate issuance of caste certificates and continued his march, which began on January 20 from Jalna district, towards Mumbai, with thousands supporting the demand for a Maratha quota under the OBC classification in jobs and education.

Also Read | Maratha quota stir: Jarange-Patil remains firm on march on Mumbai

“As many as 54 lakh records have been found so far, which show that as many members of the Maratha community belong to the agrarian Kunbi community. These persons and their descendants should be given the Kunbi caste certificates immediately,” he said. The ongoing march, which was passing through Pune city, is slated to conclude in Mumbai on January 26.

Mr. Jarange-Patil warned of an indefinite hunger strike from January 26 if the government did not grant Marathas reservation.