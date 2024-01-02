January 22 ceremony should be unforgettable, opportunity for global branding of U.P., Yogi says

January 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 2 in Lucknow said the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 is an opportunity for global branding of the State. He also asked officials to leave no stone unturned is make an all-out arrangement to give an unforgettable and unprecedented experience to the invitees coming for the ceremony.

“Excellent hospitality should be given to invitees coming on January 22 and devotees coming from all-over the world after the consecration ceremony. All arrangements should be made for invitees and devotees,” said Mr. Adityanath, while reviewing the preparations for the event at a high-level meeting in Lucknow.

The U.P. CM added that whole world is looking towards Ayodhya and January 22 event. “Everyone wants to come to Ayodhya. India has become infused with the ethos of Ram. We would leave no stone unturned to ensure a pleasant and satisfying experience for the guests,” added Mr. Adityanath.

Describing the Ram temple in Ayodhya as the ‘Rashtra Mandir’ (national temple), which will reflect the cultural, spiritual, and social unity of the country, Mr. Adityanath added the consecration of Ram Lalla will be followed by the ‘Deepotsav’ on the evening of January 22.

“In coordination with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust and Central agencies, all necessary arrangements should be made for traffic management and welcoming of guests as per protocol. Cleanliness is crucial for hospitality. Deploy additional manpower. Be it a main road or a street, there should be no dust or filth. There should be arrangements for waste management,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The U.P. CM also asked the State officials to name the restaurants and food joints run by the State government in Ayodhya as ‘Mata Shabari’ and develop night shelter as ‘Nishadraj Guhya Guest House’, and name other buildings related to the State government after the characters of the Ramayana.

Mr. Adityanath also pushed for organising performances of over 18 forms of Ramleelas from India and abroad in different cultural centers of Ayodhya from January 15-22 to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram. “Cultural, traditional folk arts, and spiritual programs will be organised. Lord Ram is the center of faith not only in India, but also as a symbol of global faith. To enhance the glory of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the staging of various Ramleela forms will take place in different cultural centers of Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti January 15 to January 22,” the U.P. CM said.