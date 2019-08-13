Jammu police urge citizens to be vigilant for August 15

The Jammu police have sought the cooperation of citizens and the civil society to ensure that Independence Day is celebrated safely, and urged them to report all suspicious people or objects.

They have been advised not to carry arms and ammunition, sharp-edged weapons, handbags, polythene bags, transistors, fire extinguishers, stopwatch, any kind of powder, cigarettes, inflammable material such as match boxes and lighters, cameras and other objectionable items, an advisory issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security), Jammu, said.

The people have been advised to cooperate and not hesitate to disclose their identity if requested by security personnel.

The district administrations have been reviewing the security situation since the Central government withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split it into two Union Territories on August 5.

Heavy security arrangements were put in placeincluding suspension of Internet and telecommunication lines immediately after the government’s move.

However, these restrictions are being gradually lifted after reviews by senior officials.

The government has asserted the removal of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special powers, was necessary to put an end to terrorism and development of the region.

Residents, however, have expressed angst over the difficulties they are facing due to the restrictions. The situation has largely remained peaceful in the past week.